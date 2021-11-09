Arvest Bank Trust Division Trims Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Arvest Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $18,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 7.1% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 74,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 14.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 8,915.9% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 24.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.91.

Shares of GD stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.30. 4,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,664. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $56.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.21. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $144.50 and a 1 year high of $210.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

