Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 34.30 Per Share

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 34.30 ($0.45) per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $6.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

ABF opened at GBX 1,991.50 ($26.02) on Tuesday. Associated British Foods has a 12-month low of GBX 1,719 ($22.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,796.19 ($36.53). The stock has a market cap of £15.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,896.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,116.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

