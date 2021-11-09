Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) CEO Alan B. Colberg Sells 13,400 Shares

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total value of $2,216,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Assurant stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $160.43. 376,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,209. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.59. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.55 and a twelve month high of $172.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.64.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). Assurant had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 13.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AIZ. Piper Sandler began coverage on Assurant in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Assurant in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Assurant by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 2.4% during the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Assurant by 8.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

