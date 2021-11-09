Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) CEO Alan B. Colberg Sells 13,400 Shares

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total value of $2,216,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Assurant stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $160.43. 376,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,209. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.59. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.55 and a twelve month high of $172.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.64.
Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). Assurant had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 13.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Assurant by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 2.4% during the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Assurant by 8.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.
About Assurant
Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.
Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.