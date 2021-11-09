Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.868-$11.263 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE AIZ opened at $161.26 on Tuesday. Assurant has a 52 week low of $121.55 and a 52 week high of $172.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.59.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). Assurant had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 9.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

AIZ has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $152.41 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $184.34.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Assurant stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,078 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Assurant worth $35,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.