Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Raised to Buy at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $82.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $65.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Astec Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.25.

ASTE stock opened at $74.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 1.33. Astec Industries has a 12-month low of $50.29 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.41.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $267.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.16 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Astec Industries will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASTE. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the first quarter valued at $562,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Astec Industries during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Astec Industries during the first quarter valued at about $661,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 180,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,625,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 4,915.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

