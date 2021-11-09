Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Announces Earnings Results

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The aerospace company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Astronics had a negative net margin of 10.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS.

Shares of Astronics stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $14.23. 5,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,816. Astronics has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $20.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average of $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.13 million, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Get Astronics alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Astronics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 417,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 155,250 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.35% of Astronics worth $7,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Astronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.