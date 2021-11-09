Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The aerospace company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 10.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS.

NASDAQ ATRO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,816. Astronics has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.93. The stock has a market cap of $441.68 million, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Astronics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 417,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,250 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.35% of Astronics worth $7,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ATRO shares. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Astronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Astronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

