Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Posts Earnings Results

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Asure Software updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.050-$-0.030 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ASUR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.60. The company had a trading volume of 135 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,024. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.71. The stock has a market cap of $184.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.17. Asure Software has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $9.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Asure Software by 1,927.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 42,144 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 20,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.