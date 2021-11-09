Atb Cap Markets Downgrades PFB (TSE:PFB) to Sector Perform

Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of PFB (TSE:PFB) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, ATB Capital raised their price objective on PFB from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

TSE:PFB opened at C$26.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.95. The stock has a market cap of C$181.82 million and a PE ratio of 12.23. PFB has a 52 week low of C$17.82 and a 52 week high of C$26.99.

PFB Corporation manufactures and markets insulating building products made from expanded polystyrene materials (EPS) for the residential, industrial, and commercial construction markets in North America. The company offers EPS rigid foam boards used in insulating roofs, floors, and walls; flotation and buoyancy products; geotechnical engineered applications; packaging and display products; and building systems under the Plasti-Fab brand name.

