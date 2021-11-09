Atb Cap Markets Lowers PFB (TSE:PFB) to Sector Perform

PFB (TSE:PFB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, ATB Capital raised their price objective on PFB from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

PFB stock opened at C$26.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$181.82 million and a P/E ratio of 12.23. PFB has a twelve month low of C$17.82 and a twelve month high of C$26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$19.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.95.

PFB Corporation manufactures and markets insulating building products made from expanded polystyrene materials (EPS) for the residential, industrial, and commercial construction markets in North America. The company offers EPS rigid foam boards used in insulating roofs, floors, and walls; flotation and buoyancy products; geotechnical engineered applications; packaging and display products; and building systems under the Plasti-Fab brand name.

