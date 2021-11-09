Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) by 238.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,509 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVIR. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 282.1% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 154,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after buying an additional 113,891 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 343.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 152,038 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $347,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 301.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 41,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVIR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

NASDAQ:AVIR opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.82. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $94.17.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.99 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

