Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Position Reduced by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,139,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 79,710 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $77,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 18.7% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 26.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 7.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

AAWW stock opened at $86.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $91.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.16.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, COO James Anthony Forbes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $433,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atlas Air Worldwide Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

