Attila (ATT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.92 Million

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 9th. Attila has a market cap of $14.92 million and approximately $289,485.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Attila coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0331 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Attila has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Attila Coin Profile

Attila (CRYPTO:ATT) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. Attila’s official website is www.attnetwork.org . Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks. “

Buying and Selling Attila

