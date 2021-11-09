AudioCoin (ADC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $46,962.00

AudioCoin (CURRENCY:ADC) traded 2,562% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 9th. AudioCoin has a total market cap of $17.22 million and $46,962.00 worth of AudioCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AudioCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, AudioCoin has traded 2,675.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67,607.28 or 1.00172172 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00054181 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00042872 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004255 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.30 or 0.00661274 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000137 BTC.

About AudioCoin

AudioCoin (ADC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 27th, 2014. AudioCoin’s total supply is 980,733,271 coins. The official website for AudioCoin is www.audiocoin.eu . AudioCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurovine and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AudioCoin builds on the Peercoin and (by association) Bitcoin protocol to provide a new way to consume music. It breaks down the barriers of traditional e-commerce systems and provides a super cool way for music fans and artists to engage in viral marketing. The main gain is that artists (producers) and music fans (consumers) are rewarded tangibly and thereby rendering the current streaming model both archaic and redundant. “

Buying and Selling AudioCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AudioCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AudioCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AudioCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

