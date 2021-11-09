Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 715 ($9.34) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AUTO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 604 ($7.89) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 642.78 ($8.40).

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

LON AUTO opened at GBX 609 ($7.96) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 612.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 609.13. The firm has a market cap of £5.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.14. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of GBX 532.61 ($6.96) and a one year high of GBX 665.40 ($8.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.