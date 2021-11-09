Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will announce $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Autodesk’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the highest is $1.27. Autodesk reported earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $5.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.99 to $7.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADSK. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (down from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.50.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total transaction of $696,562.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,588,448.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,220 shares of company stock worth $9,941,402 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Autodesk by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $329.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.31, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.36. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $244.30 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

