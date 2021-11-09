Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 834,447 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,802 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $243,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Autodesk by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,563 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $438,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,473 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $7,556,996.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,220 shares of company stock worth $9,941,402. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $338.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.50.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $329.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.68, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.74. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.30 and a 12-month high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.