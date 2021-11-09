AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,855.00

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1,855.00 and last traded at $1,853.35, with a volume of 526 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,820.93.

AZO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,702.53.

The company has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,683.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,576.75.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 142.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $30.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 97.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total transaction of $11,731,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,680 shares of company stock worth $21,459,935 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1,300.4% during the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 29.8% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 66.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 10.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 30.5% during the third quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AutoZone (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

