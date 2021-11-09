Auxier Asset Management Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Auxier Asset Management lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,759 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Bank of America started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.41.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.67. The stock had a trading volume of 46,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,853,909. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $147.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.47. The stock has a market cap of $352.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $496,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total transaction of $3,189,606.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,519 shares of company stock worth $51,186,676 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

