Auxier Asset Management Sells 452 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Auxier Asset Management decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,766 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 1.5% of Auxier Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 55.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,286,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809,050 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $291,690,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $201,455,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,051,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in CVS Health by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,747,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $312,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,411 shares of company stock worth $20,387,951 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,030,743. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.18 and a fifty-two week high of $96.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.44 and its 200-day moving average is $84.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $123.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.26.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.