Auxier Asset Management Sells 7,634 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Auxier Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,634 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.0% of Auxier Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $6,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,527,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,588,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,328,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,124,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191,797 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,214,000 after buying an additional 5,089,439 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,732,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,339,000 after buying an additional 1,496,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,557,000 after buying an additional 951,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on KO shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $56.41. 70,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,409,438. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $243.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.35%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.