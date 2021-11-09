Auxier Asset Management Trims Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Auxier Asset Management trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,955,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,905,000 after acquiring an additional 357,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,545,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,447,000 after buying an additional 443,974 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 32.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,929,000 after buying an additional 4,680,414 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 17.5% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,458,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,336,000 after buying an additional 2,000,078 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,118,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,307,000 after buying an additional 148,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.21. The company had a trading volume of 35,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,539,801. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $65.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.94.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

