Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.18. 1,084,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,061. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average of $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a current ratio of 14.17. The firm has a market cap of $655.10 million, a P/E ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.09. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $11.49.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVDL. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 14,425 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 67.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 152,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.63% of the company’s stock.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.
