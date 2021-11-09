Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.18. 1,084,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,061. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average of $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a current ratio of 14.17. The firm has a market cap of $655.10 million, a P/E ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.09. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $11.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVDL. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 14,425 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 67.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 152,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

AVDL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

