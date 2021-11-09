Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Avant Diagnostics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.14.

Shares of AVDX opened at $24.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average is $3.10. Avant Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $25.41.

Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

