AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 398.34% and a negative return on equity of 107.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

NASDAQ AVEO traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,219. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.10. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $18.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.45.

In other AVEO Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Michael P. Bailey acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

