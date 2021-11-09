AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,108.00

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,108 ($14.48) and last traded at GBX 1,096 ($14.32), with a volume of 84146 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,098 ($14.35).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,007.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 986.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 2.63.

AVI Global Trust Company Profile (LON:AGT)

AVI Global Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for AVI Global Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVI Global Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.