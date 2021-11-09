AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Announces Earnings Results

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 29.56% and a negative net margin of 90.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. AVITA Medical updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ RCEL traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.29. 5,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,546. AVITA Medical has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $28.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.87 million, a PE ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCEL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 24,407 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 408.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVITA Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. Its product RECELL system is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of spray-on skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns.

