AXA (EPA:CS) PT Set at €28.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on AXA (EPA:CS) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CS. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on AXA in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on AXA in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €20.50 ($24.12) price objective on AXA in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays set a €26.50 ($31.18) price objective on AXA in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on AXA in a report on Monday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €26.79 ($31.51).

Shares of EPA CS opened at €25.59 ($30.11) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €23.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €23.11. AXA has a fifty-two week low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a fifty-two week high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

