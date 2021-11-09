Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $68.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Axcelis Technologies is a leading producer of ion implantation equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductors. The company also produces dry strip, photostabilization and rapid thermal processing equipment, which is used in semiconductor manufacturing primarily before and after the ion implantation process. In addition, the company provides extensive aftermarket service and support, including spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services and customer training. “

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

ACLS has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.00.

ACLS stock opened at $61.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Axcelis Technologies has a 12 month low of $23.60 and a 12 month high of $63.05.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 15,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $739,344.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $150,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,164 shares of company stock valued at $2,261,543. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 96.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 23,410 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axcelis Technologies (ACLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.