Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS.

NASDAQ:AXSM traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.15. The stock had a trading volume of 18,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,035. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.20. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $87.24.

AXSM has been the subject of several research reports. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.65.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 122.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 317,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174,980 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.84% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $21,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

