Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.88.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AZRE shares. HSBC raised Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Azure Power Global from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Azure Power Global from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 332.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,411 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,480 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Azure Power Global stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.21. The stock had a trading volume of 141,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,545. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.64. Azure Power Global has a fifty-two week low of $18.19 and a fifty-two week high of $53.60.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $59.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Azure Power Global will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

