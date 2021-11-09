B. Riley Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Smith Micro Software in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.09). B. Riley also issued estimates for Smith Micro Software’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Dawson James began coverage on Smith Micro Software in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.10 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMSI opened at $6.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.25 and a beta of 0.69. Smith Micro Software has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $8.05.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in Smith Micro Software by 236.7% in the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 202,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 142,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Smith Micro Software by 37.9% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,762,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after acquiring an additional 484,870 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Institutional investors own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Smith Micro Software news, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 537,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $2,497,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,942,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,332,397.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $96,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.