Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Price Target Increased to C$36.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BADFF. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$36.50 to C$34.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.10.

Shares of OTCMKTS BADFF opened at $27.21 on Monday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $36.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.18 and a 200 day moving average of $29.60.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of soil excavation servces. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S., and Corporate. The Canada and U.S. segments offer non-destructive excavating services. The Corporate segment includes share-based plans, and finance costs from the firm’s credit facilities.

