Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.78% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

NYSE BCSF traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $15.82. 152,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,648. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average of $15.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $16.45.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $49.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 70.57% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCSF. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the first quarter valued at $1,083,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 8,213 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 165,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 32,820 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 715,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,571,000 after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 456,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,753,000 after acquiring an additional 15,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.