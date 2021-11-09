Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,263 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,297,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,149,000 after buying an additional 3,841,277 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,824,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,888,000 after buying an additional 6,483,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,010,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,615,000 after buying an additional 2,591,337 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.8% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,736,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,852,000 after buying an additional 1,310,215 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 34.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,916,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,273,000 after buying an additional 3,593,487 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $232,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $754,470.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,536,970 shares of company stock worth $1,188,390,566 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKR. Barclays upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.74.

BKR opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $16.92 and a 52-week high of $27.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 108.26 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.47.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 313.04%.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

