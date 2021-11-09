Ball (NYSE:BLL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Ball (NYSE:BLL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $96.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.88% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ball Corp’s third-quarter 2021 revenues and adjusted earnings per share improved year over year but missed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company has been benefiting from the rising demand for beverage cans due to the shift in customer preference toward cans over other packaging formats on account of increasing awareness. Higher at-home consumption amid the pandemic also provided a boost. Thus, the company has been investing significantly in expanding production capacity. Meanwhile, associated higher start-up costs are likely to impact near-term results. High debt levels, increased labor costs and supply constraints remain concerns. Nevertheless, focus on launching new products and efforts to cut down costs will aid results. Robust backlog levels and business wins will drive the Aerospace segment's performance.”

BLL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.45.

Shares of NYSE BLL traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.41. The company had a trading volume of 12,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,279. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.13. Ball has a 1 year low of $77.95 and a 1 year high of $102.76. The stock has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.47.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Ball will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Cave purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.71 per share, with a total value of $199,562.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.56 per share, for a total transaction of $283,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,152. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Ball by 4.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 1st quarter worth approximately $778,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,441,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,131,000 after acquiring an additional 47,525 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,529,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,163,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,256 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

