Balyasny Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,509 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ribbit LEAP were worth $4,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEAP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbit LEAP in the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in Ribbit LEAP during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ribbit LEAP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ribbit LEAP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Ribbit LEAP by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 203,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 50,341 shares during the period. 77.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LEAP opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $16.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average of $10.40.

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

