Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys 45,500 Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHNG. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Change Healthcare by 16.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Change Healthcare by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Change Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $540,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Change Healthcare by 165.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 281,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 175,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Change Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $1,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

CHNG stock opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.33, a PEG ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.40. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $826.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.09 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

