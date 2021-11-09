Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New $3.61 Million Investment in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 124,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Dada Nexus as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DADA opened at $20.58 on Tuesday. Dada Nexus Limited has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $61.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.27.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.91). The business had revenue of $228.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.08 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dada Nexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $31.60 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dada Nexus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.93.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

