Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New $3.86 Million Investment in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 156,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RNA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 13,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on RNA. Evercore ISI began coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Avidity Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.60.

Avidity Biosciences stock opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.45. The firm has a market cap of $968.50 million, a PE ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 0.75. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $36.02.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.01. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 846.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.