Balyasny Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 1,175.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,903 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in FOX by 347.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in FOX by 392.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in FOX by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in FOX by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FOXA opened at $40.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $25.33 and a 52-week high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FOXA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Guggenheim raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.07.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

