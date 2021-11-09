Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 40,663 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,665 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 40,663 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 12.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,786 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $192,732,000 after purchasing an additional 771,432 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 38.5% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,707,795 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $160,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,839 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter valued at $71,248,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,516,901 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $60,179,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,535 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $58,531,000 after purchasing an additional 292,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.19% of the company’s stock.

LEVI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.77.

NYSE LEVI opened at $27.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.01. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In related news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 23,135 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $624,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $690,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,298 shares of company stock worth $4,398,600 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

