Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,183,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 52.6% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 29 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,650.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,219.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,688.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,595.40. The firm has a market cap of $82.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 631.69 and a beta of 1.41.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,672.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,007.47.

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras acquired 845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

