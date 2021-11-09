Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) will announce earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Banco Santander (Brasil)’s earnings. Banco Santander (Brasil) reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander (Brasil) will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Banco Santander (Brasil).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,370,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,441,000 after acquiring an additional 94,085 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,587,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,020,000 after acquiring an additional 280,366 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,561,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,010,000 after acquiring an additional 110,917 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 1st quarter valued at $5,716,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 803,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 9,295 shares during the period. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander (Brasil) stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.22. The stock had a trading volume of 18,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,873. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $9.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.49. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.5327 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 34.26%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.73%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

