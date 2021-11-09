Bank of America Boosts Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $220.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $211.00 to $220.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Albemarle from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $230.50.

ALB opened at $278.52 on Monday. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $113.07 and a 1-year high of $279.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.14.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 82.54%.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total transaction of $10,044,155.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total transaction of $296,787.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,341 shares of company stock worth $11,035,581. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,391,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,256,016,000 after acquiring an additional 133,942 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,754,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,643,197,000 after acquiring an additional 928,984 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,530,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,268,576,000 after buying an additional 271,845 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $976,445,000 after buying an additional 490,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,031,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $510,761,000 after buying an additional 551,690 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

