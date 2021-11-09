Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,273,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,112 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $70,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 449.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 19,113 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $380,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 123.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 48,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PTNQ opened at $59.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.70. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $33.90.

