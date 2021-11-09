Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,701,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 184,885 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $73,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,924,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 49.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 169,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 56,488 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 17.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 331,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 48,206 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the first quarter worth $628,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 229.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 44,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

Shares of BTZ stock opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.29. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1 year low of $13.97 and a 1 year high of $15.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.