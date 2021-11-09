Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,027,782 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 118,227 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.34% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $78,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEP. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NYSE NEP opened at $85.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.75. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $60.80 and a one year high of $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.36). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 29.70%. The business had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 98.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.03 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.