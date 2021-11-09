Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,230,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 83,210 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Jabil were worth $71,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Jabil by 3.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,221,000 after buying an additional 36,393 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 351.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 195,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 152,067 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at $1,062,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 1,938.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 36,953 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the second quarter valued at $1,292,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $64.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $65.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.56.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 2.38%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.99%.

In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 12,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $813,278.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 19,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $1,186,014.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,808 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,077 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.22.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

