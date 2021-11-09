Bank of America Corp DE Sells 4,484 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 543,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,484 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $69,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,361,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1,312.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 58,762 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,597,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 96,648.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 24,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 24,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 159,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,007,000 after buying an additional 20,518 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FPX stock opened at $135.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.34. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $98.87 and a 1 year high of $137.06.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

